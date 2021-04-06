Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.88

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.88 and traded as high as $85.25. Piper Jaffray Companies shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 90,419 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

