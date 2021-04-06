Piper Sandler Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $545.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.38.

Shares of MKTX opened at $520.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $376.78 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

