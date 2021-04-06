Piper Sandler Raises OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $62.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

KIDS stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 3,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

