PiplCoin Market Capitalization Tops $397,028.69 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $397,028.69 and approximately $102.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00059453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00655664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00079088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031212 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

