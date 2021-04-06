Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.11 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $76.11 million and approximately $860,886.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.00327469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00149301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00111470 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

