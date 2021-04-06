Pirate Chain Price Up 32.3% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $76.13 million and $509,527.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00327092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00161568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00122023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

