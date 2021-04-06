PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $14,024.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,779,370 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

