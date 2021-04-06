Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Cap of $148,386.62

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Pirl has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $148,386.62 and $1,219.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,458.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.93 or 0.03634914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.13 or 0.00412480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $653.77 or 0.01118343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.12 or 0.00468914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.00442917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.67 or 0.00321037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.