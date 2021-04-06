Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.84. 24,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,224,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,036,000 after purchasing an additional 121,438 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

