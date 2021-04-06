Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00058092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

