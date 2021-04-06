PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003091 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $116.58 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.