PIXEL Hits One Day Volume of $80.88 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $84.26 million and $80.88 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01098490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.09 or 0.00441914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051419 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001900 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.