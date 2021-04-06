PIXEL (PXL) One Day Volume Tops $939.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $67.33 million and $939.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,565.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $682.17 or 0.01185033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.58 or 0.00466568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069630 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

