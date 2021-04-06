Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.49. Pixelworks shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 296,567 shares.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 488,127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pixelworks by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

