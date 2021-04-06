Pizza Price Tops $0.10 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $7,223.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001087 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

