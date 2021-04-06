Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.75

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.75 and traded as high as $79.57. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 47,036 shares trading hands.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

