Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.29. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

