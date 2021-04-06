Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.29. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.