Playcent (PCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playcent has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00116213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.44 or 0.00761337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,972.43 or 0.98930160 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016984 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,153,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

