PlayFuel Market Cap Reaches $8.04 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $6.02 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.