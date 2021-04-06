PlayGame Market Cap Reaches $2.53 Million (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $307,324.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 212.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00058792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00658718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

