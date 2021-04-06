Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Shares of PLUG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 980,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,112,863. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.61 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,455,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $520,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831,237.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,381 shares of company stock worth $40,850,763. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

