Pmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00289310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.67 or 0.00746769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00029187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.