POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

PORBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

