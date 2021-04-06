Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Polis token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $6,510.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

