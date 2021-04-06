Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.43 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $36.68 or 0.00062764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $58.09 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

