Portion Price Reaches $0.15 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Portion has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Portion token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $18.41 million and $616,154.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00661123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00079027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a token. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,110,978 tokens. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

