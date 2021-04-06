Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.22

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.22 and last traded at $109.22, with a volume of 5976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,628.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35.
In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.