Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.22

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.22 and last traded at $109.22, with a volume of 5976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,628.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

