Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) were down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Postal Savings Bank of China to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and life, property, health, and accident insurance products.

