Power Ledger Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $265.64 million and approximately $34.39 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00653852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,747,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.