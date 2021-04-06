PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $3.11 on Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00005350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $65.96 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00661306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,198,598 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.