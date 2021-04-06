PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

PPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 257.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. PPD has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

