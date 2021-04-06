PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of PPD worth $258,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 257.20. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PPD. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846 over the last quarter.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

