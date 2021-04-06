Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.38. Approximately 6,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 145,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.