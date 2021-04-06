Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 5.5%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91. 12,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,056,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

DTIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

The stock has a market cap of $547.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at $43,321,900.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

