Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 76,558 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $65.79.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $982.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.