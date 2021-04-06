Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 34,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 49,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIRGF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.