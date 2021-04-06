PRIA (PRIA) Price Hits $12.01 on Major Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $833,201.84 and approximately $12,323.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA token can now be purchased for $12.01 or 0.00020617 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PRIA has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00283892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00104313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00744849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,069.53 or 0.99656290 BTC.

PRIA Token Profile

PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.