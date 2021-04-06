Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 154,858 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.54% of Novavax worth $38,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX stock opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,466. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.