Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.57% of LGI Homes worth $41,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in LGI Homes by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LGI Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

