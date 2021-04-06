Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 518,995 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 883.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.14% of NorthWestern worth $33,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $66.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 72.51%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

