Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.19% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

