Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $33,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,714,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.07 and a 12 month high of $152.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.