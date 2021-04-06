Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $33,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $252.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

