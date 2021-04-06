Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $42,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.