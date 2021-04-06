Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $110.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

