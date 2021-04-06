Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,460 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.76% of HeadHunter Group worth $41,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.