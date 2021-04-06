Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $33,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

SYF opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

