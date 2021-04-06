Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 748,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.87% of Cara Therapeutics worth $36,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $601,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

