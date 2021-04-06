Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.38% of Commvault Systems worth $35,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

