Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of PPL worth $38,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in PPL by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 220,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 539,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

